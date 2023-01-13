FAA outage impact on RNO & what to know ahead of the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a rough few weeks for air travel. First, thousands of flights were canceled, then the FAA malfunction grounding planes altogether. It’s a holiday weekend and a busy one at the airport. If you have only a direct flight out of Reno-Tahoe International and since the FAA outage, the airport is back to normal operations.

If you are flying out and have connecting flights, it is advised you double-check where that connecting flight is coming from. This will allow you to make sure it is getting to your next airport on time.

RNO expects today to be a busy day for travel, make sure to arrive at least two hours early.

Monday will also be a busy time at the airport. Downloading your airline’s app can help you to stay up to date.

Omar Kaywan, Co-founder and Chief of Goose Insurance, shared travel expert tips ahead of this busy travel weekend,

" Start to plan for any travel for the remainder of the year or moving forward. We are on the tail end of Southwest and dealing with that as passengers are still waiting for compensation or recourse. They are getting rebooked. Now that the FAA outage has happened, these are situations to remind travelers to do things like take a carry-on and pack lightly. There’s a lot of luggage delays, so if you don’t have to take luggage don’t,” Kaywan said.

Stacey Sunday with Reno-Tahoe International Airport mentioned how the malfunction has impacted our local airport,

It’s tough for us because we can’t control anything that’s happening, so it’s really checking with your airlines is the biggest advice we can give to our passengers. We’re open 24 hours so if anything like that happens, we’re here for you,” Sunday said.

Travel experts also recommend with these cancellations and delays, travel insurance may be an investment to consider.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport encourages travelers to check their website for parking availability and current flight status before they arrive.

Click here for the RNO website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.