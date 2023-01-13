Dollars and Sense: How to choose the right financial advisor for your money goals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New year. New you. Maybe this is the year you change jobs to make more money, turn your passion project into a small business, purchase a house, pay off your debt, start saving for retirement. Whatever your financial goals are, a financial advisor can help you achieve them.

However, not all financial advisors are the same and its important that you know how to determine whether an advisor is right for you.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, stopped by Morning Break to explain how good financial advisors work for you and not the other way around. So that means interview potential advisors just as you would a new employee.

Hicks reminds everyone that you don’t have to be rich to seek the guidance of a financial advisor. When building the future you see for yourself and those you care about is your a goal, you deserve to feel confident in the financial advisor that you choose to work with.

Don’t be nervous when you walk into a financial advisor’s office. Sometimes working with professionals can be intimidating, but rest in knowing that you are interviewing them, not the other way around.

If you’re not sure what to even ask a financial advisor to ensure they are the right fit, Edward Jones has compiled a list of important questions you should know before you hire.

How do we work together? You’ll spend a great deal of time during your first meeting explaining what’s important to you and how you want to work together with a financial advisor. Do you want to be hands-on in the decision making, partner with your financial advisor-making decisions together, or do you want them to handle everything? No matter which one you choose, your financial advisor should be there every step of the way with their knowledge and guidance to support you. What services do you provide? Before settling on a financial advisor, consider what you are looking for that way you can determine if the financial advisor can help with all of your needs. What professional experience do you have? Beyond financial planning, many financial advisors have other career experience that could benefit you. They might be a former accountant or someone with a managerial background. If they’re newer in their careers, consider that these professionals often bring a great deal of enthusiasm and dedication to their work. Also, consider if they’re backed by the resources of an established firm which can be a win for both of you. What is their investment philosophy? A strong financial advisor will take the time to learn about you and all the people and things that matter most to you. At Edward Jones, they are guided by their investment philosophy, which focuses on a long-term approach with quality investments in a properly diversified portfolio.

There are a total of 10 questions to ask a financial advisor that will improve your interviewing experience posted on Edward Jones website.

The most important thing to remember is that no matter how much you make, consulting with a financial advisor will make huge difference in your life ,but finding the right financial advisor for your needs is a process. Don’t be afraid to ask questions because you deserve to be in great hands.

Ashley Hicks is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.