City of Reno to close offices on MLK Day

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be closing its offices this coming Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city will be commemorating the holiday by holding a memorial service on Jan. 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.

The ceremony will include interfaith prayers and blessings, speakers, presentation of the Reverend Onie Cooper Humanitarian Award, and a message from the City of Reno Human Rights Commission.

The city’s recreation facilities and pools will also be closed.

