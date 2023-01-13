A change it mindset may help keep New Year’s Resolutions

if you don’t know where to start with your New Year's resolutions, your doctor can help start...
if you don’t know where to start with your New Year's resolutions, your doctor can help start you on a path.(MGNOnline)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:49 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday is National Quitter’s Day. Research shows that people tend to give up on their new year’s resolutions by the second Friday of the new year. For those struggling to keep their resolutions, the day can also be a reminder to push through.

We spoke to Michael Wood, a Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX Professionals about his approach to tackling New Year’s Resolutions. He says a simple change of perspective can help, starting with setting smaller goals instead of one lofty year long goal.

“Set up a couple of steps that would help you get there and then give yourself a pat on the back when you achieve them, when you do them,” said Wood. “But don’t beat yourself up when you don’t, because that’s what happens and we’ve already got a defeatist attitude and ultimately, big changes are made from incremental little changes.”

Splitting up that goal daily goals can help as well.

“We want to climb the mountain in one day. What we should so is, we should say the mountain is 12,000 feet, we’re going to climb 1,000 feet a month. Break that down by 30, all of a sudden, I’m climbing 40 feet a day. That I can do.”

He adds that something as simple as dropping “resolution” from your vocabulary can help. He isn’t a fan of the word because it’s often seen as “all or nothing,” which is why they’re often dropped when a mistake is made.

You can learn more on Wood’s perspective on New Year’s Resolutions here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
Localized flooding in Washoe County near Geiger Grade and Toll Road.
State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

Latest News

A change it mindset may help keep New Year’s Resolutions
A change it mindset may help keep New Year’s Resolutions
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified