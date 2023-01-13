A change it mindset may help keep New Year’s Resolutions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday is National Quitter’s Day. Research shows that people tend to give up on their new year’s resolutions by the second Friday of the new year. For those struggling to keep their resolutions, the day can also be a reminder to push through.

We spoke to Michael Wood, a Real Estate Agent with RE/MAX Professionals about his approach to tackling New Year’s Resolutions. He says a simple change of perspective can help, starting with setting smaller goals instead of one lofty year long goal.

“Set up a couple of steps that would help you get there and then give yourself a pat on the back when you achieve them, when you do them,” said Wood. “But don’t beat yourself up when you don’t, because that’s what happens and we’ve already got a defeatist attitude and ultimately, big changes are made from incremental little changes.”

Splitting up that goal daily goals can help as well.

“We want to climb the mountain in one day. What we should so is, we should say the mountain is 12,000 feet, we’re going to climb 1,000 feet a month. Break that down by 30, all of a sudden, I’m climbing 40 feet a day. That I can do.”

He adds that something as simple as dropping “resolution” from your vocabulary can help. He isn’t a fan of the word because it’s often seen as “all or nothing,” which is why they’re often dropped when a mistake is made.

You can learn more on Wood’s perspective on New Year’s Resolutions here.

