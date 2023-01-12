Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader

The man became stuck in the mud and needed to be rescued
The man became stuck in the mud and needed to be rescued(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud.

Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs.

After he was found, the off roader was picked up and flown to safety.

Now, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is taking the opportunity to remind off-roaders to take extra care this time of year when many areas can become muddy in the winter weather.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

Game Wardens are looking for a newer model Ford F-150 truck with Nevada license plates
Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case
Importance of CPR
Importance of CPR
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Burning Man festival participants walk in Center Camp...
Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada
(Source: MGN)
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth