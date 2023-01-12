Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s team up to rescue stuck off-roader

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe, Lyon, and Carson City Sheriff’s Offices teamed up Thursday when an off-road enthusiast became stuck in the mud.

Washoe’s RAVEN Helicopter Search and Rescue Team also assisted in the rescue of the man, who became stuck south of Silver Springs.

After he was found, the off roader was picked up and flown to safety.

Now, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is taking the opportunity to remind off-roaders to take extra care this time of year when many areas can become muddy in the winter weather.

