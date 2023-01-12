Police arrest Clark County fire battalion chief for elderly exploitation

Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has been arrested by Henderson police and faces charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and theft from an elderly vulnerable person on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Broadwell is a former battalion chief with Clark County Fire Department.

TransparentNevada shows his employment through 2021 but it is unclear if he still currently works for the county.

FOX5 has reached out to Clark County for more information as of Thursday afternoon. Sources said Broadwell has been employed by CCFD since 1995.

“He has been a battalion chief since Sep. 8, 2018. As one of 13 battalion chiefs, he is responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas Valley, generally east of Maryland Parkway,” a source from Clark County Fire said.

Batallion chiefs supervise between seven and eight fire stations each and are the department’s highest-ranked personnel in charge when it comes to multi-company incidents.

