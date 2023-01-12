Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

Game Wardens are looking for a newer model Ford F-150 truck with Nevada license plates
Game Wardens are looking for a newer model Ford F-150 truck with Nevada license plates(The Nevada Department of Wildlife)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:09 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1.

They say persons of interest were seen leaving the area headed south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model, dark blue Ford F-150 truck with unspecified Nevada plates. Wardens are hoping to speak with them about the incident.

“We believe the occupants of the vehicle might be able to help us with this case, but we need the public’s help,” said Nevada State Game Warden Lieutenant Buck Tingle. “If you recognize these people, please contact us as soon as possible.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to a conviction in this case. Any witnesses can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-992-3030, or use the NDOW tip app to report information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

Importance of CPR
Importance of CPR
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Burning Man festival participants walk in Center Camp...
Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada
(Source: MGN)
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
FBNN MLK Day of Service
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service