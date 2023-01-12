Nevada Game Wardens seek public’s help in poaching case

RUBY LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in solving a mule deer poaching case.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the deer may have been unlawfully killed near the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge after dark on Oct. 1.

They say persons of interest were seen leaving the area headed south on Ruby Valley Road in a newer model, dark blue Ford F-150 truck with unspecified Nevada plates. Wardens are hoping to speak with them about the incident.

“We believe the occupants of the vehicle might be able to help us with this case, but we need the public’s help,” said Nevada State Game Warden Lieutenant Buck Tingle. “If you recognize these people, please contact us as soon as possible.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to a conviction in this case. Any witnesses can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-992-3030, or use the NDOW tip app to report information.

