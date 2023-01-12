Mono County residents asked to prep for avalanche conditions during storm

(MGN Online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Residents in Mono County are being advised to prepare for possible avalanche conditions and flooding ahead of an expected storm that will hit the area this weekend.

The National Weather Service is expecting what the county calls “impressive snowfall and rain” in the area.

Avalanche experts in the area are growing more concerned with the possibility of an avalanche with every storm that hits the eastern Sierra. With this in mind, residents are encouraged to prepare by having the following items:

  • Money: ATM and credit cards, checkbook(s), currency, safe deposit keys
  • Medical items: Medical and dental records, immunization cards, glasses and contacts, medications, prescriptions, first aid kit
  • Personal Belongings: Clothing, toys and games, pet items, cell phone, electronics chargers, toiletry kit
  • Food/Water
  • Documentation: Passport/Visa, marriage, birth, adoption and naturalization certificates, identification, driver’s license, auto insurance policies, registrations, and title (if applicable), school records, pet records,

You should also:

Arrange Lodging

  • Identify and secure emergency lodging

Prepare Transportation

  • Fuel vehicles
  • Arrange to carpool
  • Identify and secure alternative transportation
  • Monitor Weather/Avalanche Conditions

There is also a possibility of flooding in the county. To help residents prepare, the county has set up a number of locations for residents to pick up sand:

  • ️ June Lake Community Center
  • ️ Lee Vining Airport
  • Chalfant Fire Station
  • ️ Bridgeport Yard
  • ️ Benton Road Shop
  • ️ Mammoth Lakes Public Works
  • Walker Road Shop
  • Long Valley Fire Station

You will need to bring your own shovel.

