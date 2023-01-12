LCSO assures residents they will have law enforcement despite Highway closure

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring residents of the Smith Valley/Wellington area that a law enforcement presence will be maintained in their area despite the closure of Highway 208 due to a rockslide.

In a Facebook post, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they will maintain three deputies to be available to “call out” in case an immediate response is needed. Those Mason Valley Deputies will also respond using Mason Pass Road.

Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverly says his office will respond to emergency situations in the event the LCSO is unable to.

It is still unknown how long it will take to clear the rockslide from Wilson Canyon.

