Human Trafficking Prevention Month: How can I help?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month thanks to a proclamation from President Biden in December. But for Melissa Holland, someone who sees the affects of trafficking first-hand, it’s a year-round issue.

“Traffickers don’t give their victims a day off because it’s Human Trafficking Awareness Day and so we need to be conscientious of this every single day throughout the year, it’s not really a vacation day for the victims,” Holland said.

Holland and her co-founder Jen Robinson opened Awaken twelve years ago, a non-profit committed to helping local women and girls transition out of the commercial sex trade.

“The women and the kids, the young girls that are also being exploited, they are from our community, they’re our sisters, our moms, our neighbors, our friends,” Robinson said.

While some may say legalized prostitution in Nevada has made the sex trade safe, Awaken says it’s led to some of the highest trafficking rates in the nation.

“We are number one in the nation with the highest rates of the sex trade in the country,” Holland said.

Awaken has worked with nearly 200 women and children over the past year. Hearing these statistics can be scary or overwhelming but there are some things you can do.

“Making this a mainstream topic, something that we’re aware of is happening here,” Holland said, driving home the point that trafficking happens right here, in Northern Nevada.

Shelby Macaluso in Sparks is trying to do just that, she’[s part of a national campaign called Dressember.

“Every day I post myself in a dress and I also post information,” Macaluso said.

For the last seven years, Macaluso has worn a dress each day of December, raising money for anti-trafficking programs. This year, her six-year-old daughter dressed up too.

“They’re still a little young to understand what I’m trying to do, but they know we’re raising money for people who have lost their freedom,” she said.

Macaluso says it’s a simple campaign that has a big impact.

“Social media is such a huge thing now days that it’s something easy and tangible that anyone can do,” Macaluso said.

But if you’re looking for a hands-on approach, Awaken could use your help as a volunteer.

“Is it a car mechanic? Is it even just a meal?” Robinson asked.

You can learn more about Dressember here and Awaken here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.