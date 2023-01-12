How to care for plants during Winter season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over at Moana Nursery, during these winter months inventory is kept lower to help ensure the best care for the plants they do have on hand.

“As far as caring for plants, its just about being prepared for what this, Nevada- Northern Nevada climate gives us,” said John Bruyn, Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery.

Over the last few weeks, our region has been getting a lot of wind, rain, and snow, experts say plants are resilient, but a big concern during these winter storms are our local trees.

“Proper watering making sure tree is deeply rooted will prevent uprooting, proper pruning making sure the branch structure is good will allow the tree to sustain weight,” said Bruyn.

Many trees have already been damaged during the last storms, “there are certainly odd horizontal branches, branches should angle up slightly; there is a certain degree its roughly a 40 degree angle to trunk is good, if its horizontal its going to be subject to a lot of stress loading on that junction,” he said.

Experts say getting a professional arborist is best to help access a tree’s vulnerability. As for the other plants, learning proper pruning, and pruning year-round will keep your plants alive longer.

Moana Nursery is also offering a special of up to 40% off tree replacements, for anyone who has lost trees to the recent storms.

All they need to do is go to their website and fill out a short form, you can find it here: https://www.moananursery.com/request/.

