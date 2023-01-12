Hit and run Investigation

By Noah Bond
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:01 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a vehicle and a driver in a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian.

The truck is described as a red or dark red in color four door truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

The collision happened on the evening of January 10, 2023, near the intersection of Saliman Road and William Street at about 7:56 p.m.

A pedestrian was walking with a bicycle north on Saliman Road in front of Carson High School.

The pedestrian was walking in the travel lane because of the heavy snow in the bicycle lane and on the sidewalk.

Vehicles traveling north on Saliman Road were able to see the pedestrian and changed lanes to avoid the person.

A pickup truck traveling north on Saliman Road struck the pedestrian from behind, throwing the person into a snowbank.

The pedestrian went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video showed the truck driving north on Humboldt Lane from William Street after the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sam Hatley with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (775) 283-7852 or you can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

