Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A mystery is afoot at the Reno Little Theater and only the great Sherlock Holmes can solve it. From comedic genius Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) comes a “murderously funny” retelling of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic The Hound of the Baskervilles. RLT director, Chad Sweet, leads the cast and crew in their presentation of “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery.”

Sweet, along with cast members Rosie Calkin (Sherlock Holmes) and Ian Sorensen (Actor #2), stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to get their tickets now before the shows sell out. The three week run debuts Friday, Jan. 20 and goes through Feb. 12.

Show Schedule:

  • January 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11 @ 7:30 p.m.
  • January 22, 29 February 5, 12 @ 2 p.m.

Click here for more information, including tickets. This show is appropriate for kids, but it is recommended for kids at least 11-12 years old who have longer attention span.

