Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities,” according to AmeriCorps. Volunteering at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is one way the whole family can do a community service project together.

Jocelyn Lantrip from FBNN stopped by Morning Break to explain how Monday’s MLK Day of Service is different than regular volunteering sessions.

First, kids of all ages are welcome. Typically, kids must be at least 10 years old to volunteer, however on Martin Luther King Jr. Day most kids will be out of school so they wanted to open up the opportunity to everyone. Second, there will be a short presentation on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by Jody Lykes, Ph.D., from the multicultural center at the University of Nevada Reno.

The warehouse will be full of kids learning just how much fun it can be to give back to our community! Space is limited so register today.

Schedule for Monday, January 16:

  • 12:00-12:30pm – Registration
  • 12:40-12:55pm (approx.) – Presentation Honoring Dr. King
  • 1:00-3:30pm – Volunteer Session

Food Bank of Northern Nevada is located 550 Italy Drive, Sparks (off of USA Parkway).

