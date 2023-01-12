End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:18 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is announcing a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes to an end.

SNAP participants have received an additional monthly payment since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. According to the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services, those second monthly payments will end after March 14, 2023. Beginning in April, the first monthly payment will be the only benefit. Nevada DWSS says 450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in food assistance.

The recent omnibus bill passed by Congress includes a provision that effectively ends the Public Health Emergency declaration in February, thus ending the additional SNAP benefit payments.

In total, DWSS says it has issued over $1 billion in supplemental emergency SNAP benefits to Nevada households during the public health emergency declaration.

