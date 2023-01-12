City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino

A conceptual image of Firecreek Crossing
A conceptual image of Firecreek Crossing(Elevation Entertainment)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino.

Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link.

The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of South Virginia Street and Keitzke Lane.

Plans for the new resort and casino were initially submitted to the City of Reno back in November. The city says the new resort and casino will bring expanded lodging options for tourism and business.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2007 file photo, Burning Man festival participants walk in Center Camp...
Burning Man latest foe of ‘green energy’ project in Nevada
(Source: MGN)
Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth
FBNN MLK Day of Service
Families and kids of all ages invited to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s MLK Day of Service
RLT: Baskerville Cast
Get your tickets for Reno Little Theater’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”