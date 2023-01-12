City of Reno to hear public comment on proposed Firecreek Crossing casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hearing public comment on the proposed Firecreek Crossing Resort and Casino.

Comments can be made Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. via this Zoom link.

The nearly 20 acre project site is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of South Virginia Street and Keitzke Lane.

Plans for the new resort and casino were initially submitted to the City of Reno back in November. The city says the new resort and casino will bring expanded lodging options for tourism and business.

