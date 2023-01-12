Bridge improvements will cause traffic delays in Fernley, Wadsworth

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Improvements to interstate bridges in Fernley and Wadsworth are expected to cause lane reductions and traffic shifts on I-80.

Beginning Monday, the Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing minor traffic delays and vehicle width restrictions, as well as street and lane closures on interchanges below the interstate.

The following areas will be impacted:

Interstate 80

I-80 reduced to one lane in each direction between exits 43-48 (east Fernley to Wadsworth). Lane shifts and temporary traffic crossovers will be in place 24-7 beginning Jan. 16 through the end of 2023.

Reduced speeds of 55mph will be in place in this area of interstate.

Wadsworth Cantlon Drive/Main Street (Wadsworth Exit 43)

Southbound Cantlon Drive/Main Street closed underneath I-80 beginning Jan. 16 through summer 2023, with a local detour available.

Northbound traffic will still be able to travel underneath the interstate.

Fernley I-80 Vine Street Underpass

Vine Street closed underneath I-80 beginning Jan. 16 through early summer 2023.

Fernley Alt. U.S. 95/West Main Street (West Fernley Exit 46)

Alt. U.S. 95 reduced to one lane in each direction underneath I-80 at exit 46 beginning Jan. 16 through early summer 2023.

Fernley U.S. 95A/Business I-80 (East Fernley Exit 48)

Southbound U.S. 95A is also scheduled to be closed underneath I-80 beginning this spring through fall 2023, with a local detour available.

Northbound traffic will still be able to travel through the underpass.

Over-dimensional vehicles over 14-feet wide will not be able to travel the interstate or interchanges underneath the interstate in the area.

Four bridges along I-80 at Exits 46 and 43, as well as the Vine Street Underpass in Fernley will be rehabilitated and seismically retrofitted. The bridges were originally built in 1963.

The Main Street Bridge in west Fernley will also be rehabilitated by replacing aging pier cap joints with high-performance concrete link slabs.

