WCSD Trustees approve firearms K9

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School Board of Trustees approved a firearms K9 during its board meeting held on Tuesday, January 10.

Trustee Joe Rodgigeuz heavily supported this decision before it was approved.

School district leaders worked with the Washoe County School District Police Department to secure grant money for this dog and KOLO 8 News is told there is nothing like this in the area.

This police dog and its handler will be responsible for patrolling schools to look for any possible kind of firearm.

“Hopefully it will serve more of a deterrent. I hope this dog never finds a firearm in our schools. However, given the current situation of our national climate, it’s a very real threat that should be addressed,” said Washoe County School Board Trustee, Joe Rodriguez.

Interviews will be conducted soon to find a handler.

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has set a goal to have the dog and its handler working in local schools by the spring of 2023.

