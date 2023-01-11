WCSD nominates new president, sub pay increase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In addition to approving a firearms K9 in their board meeting Tuesday, the Washoe County School District Board also approved an increase in sub pay and nominated a new President.

Beth Smith was voted to be the board President, and Diane Nicolet will take over the Vice President role.

The board also approved additional compensation for teachers impacted by staffing shortages. Eligible teachers will get a one-time payment based on class size, counselors, and other staff covering vacancies will also get incentives.

The money would come from the money saved amid the vacancies within the district.

The board also approved an increase in pay for substitute teachers. Daily subs will now make $125 per day. Long term subs will make $150 per day. The district says this will allow them to attract more substitute teachers by making them more competitive with neighboring school districts.

