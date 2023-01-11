Trends + Threads: Applying the rule of thirds to your wardrobe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Why do some outfits look better than others? You may not know exactly why you like this jacket with this dress or that coat over that tunic, but you definitely know when an outfit is working for you or for someone else. You feel it!

And chances are the outfit is adhering to the “rule of thirds” that’s often used by artists and can apply to your clothes.

Co-owners of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, Chelsea Stieb-Brittenham and Kara Ferrin, stopped by Morning Break to explain how the exact same articles of clothing can go from looking shabby to chic by simply understanding the rule of thirds.

It starts by breaking your body down into thirds between the shoulder and the feet. That make your top third be from about your shoulders to your waist, your middle third from about your waist to mid-thigh, and your lower third from mid-thigh to your feet. What you want to do is then draw the eye to either your waist or your mid-thigh/hips by creating something interesting. This breaks the look up into either two-thirds on top or two-thirds on the bottom.

A good example of this is the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The bottom third is the wide base and the middle to top third is the point.

If you’re still not tracking, watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora and follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice. You can also shop their looks on their website.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break.

