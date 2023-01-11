Tip leads to arrest of alleged Walmart robber

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A man who police say robbed a Walmart in Douglas County was arrested on Tuesday thanks to a submitted tip.

Curtis Brahic was taken into custody after the release of security camera footage on Jan. 4 lead to him being positively identified as the suspect by police.

The alleged robbery took place on Dec. 30. During their investigation, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office found Brahic was staying at a hotel in Reno.

He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of armed robbery. His bail was set at $25,000.

The DCSO also thanked the public for their help in finding Brahic, as a tip from a citizen helped identify him.

“With the help of the community, we were able to take a dangerous person off the streets and put him in jail where he deserves to be. Thank you.” said Sheriff Dan Coverley.

