Sisolak to join other Dems as University of Chicago Fellow

FILE - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a rally in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 1,...
FILE - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a rally in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:09 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is joining several other prominent Democrats in becoming a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

Sisolak will join fellow Democrats Beto O’ Rourke and Tim Ryan, as well as former GOP Representative Peter Meijer on the university’s roster for the 2023 winter-spring session.

Sisolak will make the transition to the university system months after his defeat at the hands of former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in November,

