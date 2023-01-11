Reno City Council may select RPD Chief Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council could be selecting a new Reno police chief Wednesday. City council members will be is discussing the appointment of Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance.

It comes nearly a week after she was nominated by Reno city manager Doug Thornley.

In a statement, Thornley said quote:

“Kathryn brings the experience, dedication, and determination we’re looking for in our next Chief of Police. We know public safety is a top priority for our residents, as is a Chief of Police who’s relatable and able to connect with individuals from all backgrounds. I have every confidence she will lead us well in continuing to build a safe community that people are proud to call home.”

Nance has over 26 years of law enforcement experience and is responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees with the Stockton Police Department. Prior to the role, she held several other leadership roles.

KOLO 8 spoke to her at a recent meet and greet. You can find more information here.

The discussion is happening Wednesday morning at 10 at the Reno City Council Chamber. You can also watch it on here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.