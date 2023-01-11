Open for Business: The Hangout is Reno’s newest restaurant and sports bar

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Swift Sportsdome is Reno’s Premiere Indoor Sports Facility that offers two state of the art indoor turf fields and various children and adult sports leagues across 15 different sports. Now it’s home to a new sports bar called The Hangout that’s great for athletes already on the premises or for the local foodie looking for a delicious place to sit down and eat.

Owner and general Manager, Owen Blake, and Chef Josh Deri, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to The Hangout’s grand opening Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4-6 p.m.

