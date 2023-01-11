Omicron XBB.1.5 detected in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has now been detected in Washoe County. Health officer Kevin Dick says lab data from four weeks in December shows that the variant makes up nearly 1.5% of the cases sequenced. The health district will continue to monitor its presence in the area.

“It’s important to know as we have this variant that it’s more evasive and has a stronger binding with the receptor sites, we do have vaccines available as a good way to protect yourself. So, it’s not a completely new and different type of variant and the COVID-19 bivalent booster has shown to protect you from Omicron subvariants,” says Dick.

The BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants are also showing up in Washoe County. Together, those two variants made up the majority of COVID cases sequenced in Washoe County, during the same four-week period in December. Dick says that fits with what’s being reported around the nation.

“CDC reported about a month ago that those variants made up about 70% of cases in the U.S,” he says. “So, what we saw, 53% - 54% is fairly consistent with that. I think what we’ve seen traditionally is as we’re seeing increasing levels of variants being reported in the U.S., it tends to show up here in Washoe County a little bit delayed.”

He says our level of COVID-19 is still considered low by the CDC. The seven-day moving average for new cases per day is now at 40.

The Nevada Hospital Association is reporting 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washoe County. While Dick says, our COVID hospitalizations remain flat, flu and RSV hospitalizations are declining in the county. He says we are seeing a continuing drop in RSV cases. There were 112 cases reported last week, following 121 cases the prior week. He says it appears we hit a peak in late November and early December and are coming down from that. However, the levels of RSV infection in the community are still higher than what health officials would normally expect this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.