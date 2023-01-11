Mamas for a Cause

By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mamas for a Cause is a nonprofit made up of local moms looking to make a difference in the community.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL FUNDRAISING DINNER AND AUCTION ON FEBRUARY 11TH, 2023!

We are excited to announce that we have officially selected The Children’s Cabinets as this year’s nonprofit recipient. The Children’s Cabinet’s mission is to keep children safe and families together. They provide programs and services at no charge to youth and their families in our community. The Children’s Cabinet supports young children to young adults, so that they can thrive within their schools, their families and their neighborhoods. They help ensure those who need them are provided the proper resources regardless of their circumstances.

More information can be found here: Mamas for a Cause

