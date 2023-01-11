Landslide closes portion of SR 208 in Lyon County

An extended roadway closure is expected
A photo of the rockslide in Lyon County
A photo of the rockslide in Lyon County(The Yerington/Mason Valley Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A massive landslide on State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon has forced the closure of the highway for an indeterminate amount of time.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says the rockslide was likely caused by the recent heavy precipitation. The debris fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, NDOT estimates.

There were no immediate indications of any injuries due to the landslide.

The roadway is closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339, a section of road running through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington.

NDOT engineers are spending Wednesday reviewing the site to evaluate the stability and safety of the area, as well as to begin planning for the removal of the rockfall.

An extended roadway closure is expected.

NDOT says drivers can use alternate routes, such as accessing Yerington or Douglas County via U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 or U.S. 395 south and north of the area.

