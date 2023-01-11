Interstate 80 remains closed

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:10 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. - Caltrans says I-80 is still closed as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Interstate has been closed most of the day because of conditions over Donner Summit.

The closure goes from Colfax all the way to the Nevada-California border.

There is also a closure in place on U.S 50 going over Echo Summit.

NDOT reports closures over SR-207 Kingsbury Grade and U.S. 50 over Spooner Summit.

Chain controls remain in place on highways around Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe.

