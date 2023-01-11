Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, after an apartment fire on Monday. (WRTV/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:42 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said.

The victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, Reith said.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the father of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported. The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signs executive orders.
Lombardo orders: Get state workers back in offices and cancel COVID-19 orders

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Wednesday talked about the computer system outage that has grounded...
Biden remarks on FAA computer system outage
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Jill Biden to have surgery to remove lesion above right eye
A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical...
Fire sends man and 4 children into cardiac arrest