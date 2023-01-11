Former Nevada governor announced as Pritzker fellow

Sisolak’s fellowship will run through the spring of 2023
Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Steve Sisolak(Ed Pearce)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will join the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics as a Pritzker fellow, where he will lead seminars on leadership based on lessons learned as governor, the university announced Wednesday.

Sisolak, the first Democrat to hold the Nevada’s governor mansion since 1999, lost a tight reelection campaign to Republican Joe Lombardo in November. He was the only Democratic incumbent governor nationwide to lose.

His seminars will focus on the challenges and opportunities he had while leading the western state through the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing climate change and improving public education.

The Pritzker fellowship hosts an array of elected officials, journalists and diplomats each year for what organizations call “deep dives into the most pressing issues of the day.”

Sisolak’s fellowship will run through the spring of 2023.

He worked alongside a Democratic-controlled Legislature that passed universal mail-in ballots, criminal justice reforms in the wake of 2020 protests and increased mining taxes for education funding.

During the pandemic, Sisolak’s administration ordered certain vaccine and mask mandates for state employees and a shutdown of businesses deemed “nonessential” in the early months of the pandemic, including most of the Las Vegas strip. That became central to Republican attacks against him on the campaign trail.

Sisolak has defended his decisions, saying they helped to save lives.

Other 2023 Pritzker fellows include former U.S. Reps. Beto O’Rourke, who lost a bid for Texas governor, and Tim Ryan, who was unsuccessful in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Suspect killed in Reno officer involved shooting identified
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

Latest News

FILE - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a rally in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Nov. 1,...
Sisolak to join other Dems as University of Chicago Fellow
Clark County Sheriff and Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo gives a victory speech during a news...
Lombardo selects new Nevada Gaming Control Board head
Republicans flex their new House majority as they appoint new chairs of committees
Republicans flex their new House majority with new committee chairs
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment