Extra patrols looking for distracted driving coming to Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is committing extra patrols to look for people driving distracted through the end of the month.

Starting Friday and lasting through Jan. 31, Sparks PD and other law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Joining Forces program to cut down on a practice that killed 3,142 people in 2020, Sparks PD.

Funding for those extra patrols is made possible by the Joining Forces program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.

