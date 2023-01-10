WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District released a statement on why they had no delays or cancellations despite the inclement weather Tuesday morning.

In that statement, they said:

“The safety of students and staff is our highest priority at Washoe County School District. We are not only committed to ensuring their safety when they are in our schools, but we also want to keep our students, staff members, and families safe when they are traveling to and from schools.

Transportation employees begin monitoring road conditions long before dawn— at 3 a.m. – measuring road temperatures, checking icy conditions and monitoring other factors to determine whether it is safe for school buses to travel to and from our school sites. We recognize that weather and road conditions vary throughout our area, and employees monitor all parts of the district while consulting closely with the National Weather Service, the cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County and other entities to gather as much information as possible about current and anticipated weather conditions.

The District works hard to make the best decisions possible with the data available. We know that these decisions impact thousands of students, families, and staff members. If parents and guardians feel it is not safe for their students to travel to and from school, they may make a different decision about whether they should attend classes that day.

We appreciate our staff members who work hard to make the right decisions—sometimes in very uncertain and unpredictable circumstances—about whether our students and staff can travel to and from school and work safely.”

