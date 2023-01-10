State of emergency continues amid localized flooding

You can report flooding in Washoe County by calling 311.
Localized flooding in Washoe County near Geiger Grade and Toll Road.
Localized flooding in Washoe County near Geiger Grade and Toll Road.(Ashley Grams)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain battered Washoe County throughout Monday, leading to localized flooding.

“The County in concert with the City of Reno both declared emergencies Friday,” said Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County Emergency Manager.

Echeverria says the county wants people to take the storm warnings seriously and understand that more damage could be on the way.

Many of the hardest hit areas are in southern areas of Washoe County.

“Washoe valley, Arrowcreek, Steamboat ditch, those are our big concerns and that’s where most of the reports are coming in at the moment,” she said.

Many people across the county filled up sandbags, hoping to protect their property.

“My parents pond is currently flooding so we have to put sandbags to divert the water down the hill,” said Sidney Sinclair, a resident worried about the rising water.

Sinclair and her family met at a sandbag location in South Reno, her husband leaving work to help out.

“I’m actually getting really scared because my neighbors house, the river gets pretty close to their house on rainy days so we’re all just trying to get through it,” Sinclair said.

If you are experiencing flooding, call the city or the county and make a report.

“If there is water coming on to your property or close to your residence, then it’s important to report that,” Echeverria said.

