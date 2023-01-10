Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024

FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2022. Porter of says she will seek the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the longest serving member of the chamber.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:29 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber.

“Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s exactly why I’m announcing my candidacy for the United States Senate in 2024.”

Porter, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, said she has “challenged the status quo” in Washington, taking on “big banks,” Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry. She wants to ban members of Congress from stock trading.

“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” she said.

Feinstein, 89, has faced questions about her age and health and whether she will seek another term. She has not announced whether she will seek reelection in 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Douglas County has activated a call center for residents to call about localized flooding
Douglas County activates call center for flooding
A man is spotted kayaking through flooded streets between submerged vehicles in Santa Barbara,...
RAW: Man kayaks amid submerged cars
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Ukrainian military medics carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman evacuated from the battlefield...
‘What madness looks like’: Russia intensifies attack in Ukraine’s Bakhmut