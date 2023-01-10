Reno Justice Court evacuated due to gas leak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Justice Court at 1 South Sierra Street was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a reported gas leak.

A call came in at around 7:00 a.m. of a natural gas smell and the building was fully evacuated.

Reno Fire and NV Energy responded to the incident. NV Energy is still investigating.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter the Washoe County District Court is operating as usual.

