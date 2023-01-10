Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager

He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009.
He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009.(Reno Aces)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have named Chris Phillips the franchise’s newest General Manager and Chief Operating Officer.  He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team’s inception in 2009.

Phillips, 44, is set to begin his second season with the Aces.  Under his new position, he will oversee all aspects of the club, including stadium and team operations, corporate sponsorship, ticket sales, marketing, merchandising, and special events.

“We couldn’t be more excited with Chris taking over and leading this next chapter in Reno Aces history,” said Reno Aces owner Herb Simon. “He is highly regarded among his peers around professional baseball and is already becoming a fixture in the community.  Both are necessary as we look forward to continuing to provide the people of Northern Nevada and the Reno Aces fans an incredible experience at Greater Nevada Field.”

Before his time with the Aces, Phillips has over 20 years of experience in Minor League baseball with various teams and departments throughout the country. In his decade in Colorado Springs, he ascended from corporate sales director to assistant general manager before leading the organization. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of the Pacific Coast League’s Colorado Springs Sky Sox and President and General Manager of the award-winning, re-branded Rocky Mountain Vibes.

He will replace outgoing President Eric Edelstein, who will leave the Aces to become the City of Reno’s newest Assistant Manager, beginning on January 13.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations

Latest News

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
Paul White talks with the media on Monday, January 9th in North Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
The median price of a house in the Reno/Sparks area is nearly $520,000.
Reno-area median home prices reach more than $519,000
LA DELICIOSA
Probando Sazón. La Deliciosa