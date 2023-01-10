Older trees may not weather the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see.

A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.

The tree may not have to be removed completely but taking care of the broken branch will take effort.

As will the fate of another tree along the Truckee River on Riverside Drive.

The Box Elder’s branch broke with the weight of snow and rain in the river.

Arborist Dale Carlon says these problems did not occur because of the recent weather.

“Primarily what we are seeing is bad cuts,” says Carlon. “Then trees what we have is “included bark” and “co-dominate stems”. And so, you will notice a tree has two stems that are almost identical in diameter. And so, as they increase in girth, they lever themselves apart. And you’ll notice like the tree down the river decay area in there. Stuff gets trapped in there. Stuff starts to decay; at one of those extra ordinary moments, it fails.” Carlon says if a homeowner has a tree like those we captured in our story, and there is no danger, don’t panic.

Wait until the weather clears and find a licensed certified arborists to either salvage or remove the tree.

Carlon wants to warn homeowners in the area. He says there will be plenty of people circling neighborhoods saying they can take care of down trees or tree limbs. They will claim they can remove the tree or salvage it.

Carlon reiterates, hire only a licensed certified arborist.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.