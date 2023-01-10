Local non-profit believes “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in the fight to end human trafficking

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday, January 11 is National Human Trafficking Prevention Day and local non-profit, Xquisite, is hosting an event called “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in Carson City to raise awareness about the problem and the solutions.

Xquisite founder and executive director, Brenda Sandquist, and attorney Jason D. Guinasso from the Charleston Law Center stopped by Morning Break to talk about how both organizations provide healing and legal resources for survivors of trafficking.

Wednesday’s event in Carson City will include state and local leader who are in the fight against human trafficking. This includes video remarks from Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Attorney General Aaron Ford, FBI and local law enforcement, Guinasso, Sandquist and even a human trafficking survivor. Together their message is that while sex trafficking is a national and international problem, Nevada can lead the way when it comes to being part of the solution.

The event takes place at 11 a.m. at The Studio @ Adams Hub, (177 W Proctor Street, Carson City). The event is open to the public. RSVP here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

KOLO Cooks: Mandarin Beef and Rice
KOLO Cooks: Warm right up with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s sesame hoisin mandarin beef and rice dish
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Reno Justice Court was evacuated early Tuesday morning for a reported gas leak
Reno Justice Court evacuated due to gas leak
Douglas County has activated a call center for residents to call about localized flooding
Douglas County activates call center for flooding