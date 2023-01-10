Local non-profit believes “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in the fight to end human trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday, January 11 is National Human Trafficking Prevention Day and local non-profit, Xquisite, is hosting an event called “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in Carson City to raise awareness about the problem and the solutions.

Xquisite founder and executive director, Brenda Sandquist, and attorney Jason D. Guinasso from the Charleston Law Center stopped by Morning Break to talk about how both organizations provide healing and legal resources for survivors of trafficking.

Wednesday’s event in Carson City will include state and local leader who are in the fight against human trafficking. This includes video remarks from Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Attorney General Aaron Ford, FBI and local law enforcement, Guinasso, Sandquist and even a human trafficking survivor. Together their message is that while sex trafficking is a national and international problem, Nevada can lead the way when it comes to being part of the solution.

The event takes place at 11 a.m. at The Studio @ Adams Hub, (177 W Proctor Street, Carson City). The event is open to the public. RSVP here.

