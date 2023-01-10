KOLO Cooks: Warm right up with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s sesame hoisin mandarin beef and rice dish

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to eat something that’s easy to make and hearty for the cold weather we’ve been having lately. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shared his go-to cold weather dish, Sesame Hoisin Mandarin Beef and Rice.

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs steak, you choice (cubed)
  • 4 pineapple sausages (diced)
  • Sesame oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • 2 cloves garlic (diced)
  • 1/2 yellow onion (diced)
  • 1 red pepper (diced)
  • 1 bunch green onion (finely chopped)
  • Mandarin oranges
  • Sesame seeds (optional)
  • Hoisin
  • Butter
  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • Rice wine vinegar

Directions:

  1. Cook rice; before serving, cover with rice wine vinegar.
  2. In sesame oil, cook yellow onion, garlic and peppers.
  3. When onions get translucent, Add beef, sausage, hoisin and butter.
  4. Once thickened, place beef over rice.
  5. Garnish with sesame seeds, mandarin oranges and green onions.
  6. VOILA!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Sex Trafficking Prevention Month
Local non-profit believes “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in the fight to end human trafficking
Washoe County School District logo.
WCSD speaks on lack of delay or cancellation
Reno Justice Court was evacuated early Tuesday morning for a reported gas leak
Reno Justice Court evacuated due to gas leak
Douglas County has activated a call center for residents to call about localized flooding
Douglas County activates call center for flooding