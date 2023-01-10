KOLO Cooks: Warm right up with Chef Jonathan Chapin’s sesame hoisin mandarin beef and rice dish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Time to eat something that’s easy to make and hearty for the cold weather we’ve been having lately. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes shared his go-to cold weather dish, Sesame Hoisin Mandarin Beef and Rice.

Ingredients:

2 lbs steak, you choice (cubed)

4 pineapple sausages (diced)

Sesame oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

2 cloves garlic (diced)

1/2 yellow onion (diced)

1 red pepper (diced)

1 bunch green onion (finely chopped)

Mandarin oranges

Sesame seeds (optional)

Hoisin

Butter

1 cup jasmine rice

Rice wine vinegar

Directions:

Cook rice; before serving, cover with rice wine vinegar. In sesame oil, cook yellow onion, garlic and peppers. When onions get translucent, Add beef, sausage, hoisin and butter. Once thickened, place beef over rice. Garnish with sesame seeds, mandarin oranges and green onions. VOILA!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.