First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record

The percentage totals of Nevada snowpacks compared to median amounts
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada.

“I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.

It was clear that the recent snowstorms would have a big impact on the snowpacks in our area, the question was how much. The Tahoe basin snowpack sits 217% of median, that’s the 7th highest to date since 1981. However, the real impact was felt farther south.

“The Walker basin is up to 295% of median so that means they basically have 3x as much snow as would be typical for this time of the year.”

It wasn’t just areas close to the Sierra that got a lot of snow. The Highway 50 corridor in Lander, Eureka, and White Pine counties has received the third most snow it’s had at this point in the year since 1981 with the snowpack there coming in at just under 244% of median.

Still, Anderson points out that we also got a lot of snow early in the season last year before a very dry first three months of 2022, so he doesn’t want to get overly optimistic

“We can certainly put a big dent in that drought deficit with the snow that will melt in the springtime,” he mentioned.

