Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.(Houston Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:59 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) – The fatal shooting of a suspected robber by a customer at a Mexican restaurant in Houston last week will be referred to a grand jury, police said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened at The Ranchito #4 around 11:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man in a ski mask entered the restaurant and pointed a pistol at customers, demanding their money. As the suspect collected money, one of the customers pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect multiple times, killing him, police said.

The shooter then retrieved all the stolen money from the robber and returned it to the other customers before leaving.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the suspect dead on the scene. He was later identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance images of the shooter, asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Officials have since identified the man and spoken with him.

After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Houston police determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the man has not been arrested or charged with a crime, his identity is not being released, but police said he is 46.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide division at 713-308-3600.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot far-right internet personality gets 60 days behind bars
“Student debt has become a dream killer,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “This is a...
Feds propose ‘student loan safety net’ alongside forgiveness
FILE - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform...
Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024
Southwest customers wait in line in this file photo.
‘Thousands’ of complaints forwarded to Southwest, feds say
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
California storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats