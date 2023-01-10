Douglas County activates call center for flooding

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County has activated a non-emergency phone line for residents to call about localized flooding.

Residents can call 775-783-6038 to report any non-emergency-related flood concerns. The center is open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

A livestock evacuation center has also been opened for Douglas County residents, located at the county fairgrounds.

Residents are urged to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.