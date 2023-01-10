Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record.

The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.

According to data going back to 1981, the Carson River Basin has its greatest snow water amount for this time of year on record.

Meanwhile, the Walker River Basin is at its second highest snow water level since 1997, and the Humboldt River Basin is at its third highest levels behind 1984 and 1989. The Lake Tahoe and Truckee River basins are currently poised to break records with their snow water amount.

Officials, however, are putting a damper on enthusiasm related to the drought.

“A good start is no guarantee,” said Jeff Anderson, NRCS Water Supply Specialist. “Last year brought record snow to the Sierra in December, but accumulation from January through March was record dry and led to a below normal spring runoff. While chances of such a historic dry period again this year are low, current numbers should be viewed with cautious optimism since snow water amounts are still only about half of what was measured at the end of big winters such as 2019, 2017 and 2011.

