Science labs at UNR for middle and high school students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Students in grades 6 to 12 can take free two-hour science labs monthly through the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering.

Registration for the Engineering Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) Lab opens Jan. 23.

The engineering lab will be offered Feb. 11, March 11 and April 15 at the William Pennington Engineering Building on the UNR campus.

EPIC Lab and other College of Engineering outreach programs help students focus on math and science and learn about the range of engineering careers, the college said in a statement.

“We know from studies that academic interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) starts to wane in middle school,” Samantha Bickert, K-12 outreach coordinator for the College of Engineering, said in a statement. “Many middle and high school students view STEM as uninteresting and they don’t know how to apply the knowledge to real life.”

Science education is critical to the U.S. goal of being the world’s technology leader, the college said.

To signup for the EPIC Lab, email Sam Bickert at sbickert@unr.edu.

