School Schedules Impacted by Winter Storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.

Also happening Monday morning, Storey County schools will be on a 2-hour delay because of heavy weather. Officials say closures may be possible, if the winter storms continue to make roads difficult to drive on.

The Douglas County School District says it is back to normal bus routes Monday, after being impacted by the winter weather.

