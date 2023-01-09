School Schedules Impacted by Winter Storms

Further impacts may be possible
Winter weather impacting schools
Winter weather impacting schools(MGN)
By David Kohut
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:58 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District is opening all schools on Monday, Jan. 9, except for Donner Trail Elementary. Buses are reportedly unable to take students to school because of heavy snow at higher elevations.

Also happening Monday morning, Storey County schools will be on a 2-hour delay because of heavy weather. Officials say closures may be possible, if the winter storms continue to make roads difficult to drive on.

The Douglas County School District says it is back to normal bus routes Monday, after being impacted by the winter weather.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
Police officer hospitalized after being shot in west Reno
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best
Vaqueros 18-2 overall, 4-0 in 3A Northern East Division
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best