Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding.

There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents.

Washoe County:

The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West Washoe Valley.

Douglas County:

Fire stations in Sheridan, Genoa and on Johnson Lane.

Lyon County:

Mound House Fire Station

Stagecoach Community Center

Mason Town Hall

Dressler Park Community Arena in Wellington

Fire Station 39 and the Mark Twain Community Center in Dayton

Storey County:

At the end of Toll Road, inside a small storage shed in Virginia City

Fire Station 74 in Lockwood

Fire Station 72 in Virginia City Highlands

South Lake Tahoe:

Fire Station 3

Search and Rescue Building on Santa Fe Road

