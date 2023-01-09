Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding.
There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents.
Washoe County:
- The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West Washoe Valley.
Douglas County:
- Fire stations in Sheridan, Genoa and on Johnson Lane.
Lyon County:
- Mound House Fire Station
- Stagecoach Community Center
- Mason Town Hall
- Dressler Park Community Arena in Wellington
- Fire Station 39 and the Mark Twain Community Center in Dayton
Storey County:
- At the end of Toll Road, inside a small storage shed in Virginia City
- Fire Station 74 in Lockwood
- Fire Station 72 in Virginia City Highlands
South Lake Tahoe:
- Fire Station 3
- Search and Rescue Building on Santa Fe Road
