Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada

Sandbags available in Northern Nevada.
Sandbags available in Northern Nevada.(Live 5/File)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding.

There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents.

Washoe County:

  • The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West Washoe Valley.

Douglas County:

  • Fire stations in Sheridan, Genoa and on Johnson Lane.

Lyon County:

  • Mound House Fire Station
  • Stagecoach Community Center
  • Mason Town Hall
  • Dressler Park Community Arena in Wellington
  • Fire Station 39 and the Mark Twain Community Center in Dayton

Storey County:

  • At the end of Toll Road, inside a small storage shed in Virginia City
  • Fire Station 74 in Lockwood
  • Fire Station 72 in Virginia City Highlands

South Lake Tahoe:

  • Fire Station 3
  • Search and Rescue Building on Santa Fe Road

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best
Fernley girls basketball team proving to be one of state’s best