Reno-area median home prices reach more than $519,000

The median price of a house in the Reno/Sparks area is nearly $520,000.
The median price of a house in the Reno/Sparks area is nearly $520,000.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A report from the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS shows the median prices of homes in the Reno-Sparks area hit $519,950 in December.

Their report showed the number of available homes more than doubled, as 835 homes were available for purchase last month. Those homes that were on the market lasted an average of 53 days.

“Home buyers are finding excellent opportunities in this market with improving affordability and a greater choice of homes to purchase,” said Sara Sharkey, President of the Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS®. “Our return to normal market conditions is opening the door to homeownership for many families.”

In the Reno/Sparks area, the sale of single-family homes declined 35% in 2022, with prices dropping 4.6% from last year as well. The price of townhouses and condominiums also dropped by 1.7%.

In Fernley, housing sales dropped by 50%. The medium housing price there stands at $357,500, a decrease of 1.2% from last year.

