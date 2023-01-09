Lyon County declares emergency over storm

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has issued an emergency declaration for the upcoming storm.

The declaration was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the area from the previous storm. Storms have been forecasted into Tuesday with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.

The county is expecting a water rise in streams, creeks, culverts, and drainage areas. Flooding is not expected but residents are asked to be ready for possible power outages and to stock up with at least three days of supplies.

An emergency operations center has been activated to respond to the storm. For flooding and weather-related concerns and assistance, residents are encouraged to call (775) 461-3757.

