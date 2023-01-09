Lyon County declares emergency over storm

Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic
Winter Storm Watch MGN graphic(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has issued an emergency declaration for the upcoming storm.

The declaration was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the area from the previous storm. Storms have been forecasted into Tuesday with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.

The county is expecting a water rise in streams, creeks, culverts, and drainage areas. Flooding is not expected but residents are asked to be ready for possible power outages and to stock up with at least three days of supplies.

An emergency operations center has been activated to respond to the storm. For flooding and weather-related concerns and assistance, residents are encouraged to call (775) 461-3757.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations
McBride was arrested on open murder charges, among others
Reno man arrested for open murder

Latest News

Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
Sandbags available in Northern Nevada.
Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada
Winter weather impacting schools
School schedules impacted by winter storms
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather