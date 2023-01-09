Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

Paul White talks with the media on Monday, January 9th in North Reno
Paul White talks with the media on Monday, January 9th in North Reno(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose.

“Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”

White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.

He believes that among middle and high school students, 40% or more are using drugs. He has also been sent video of fights on campus. Something that has been a problem for many years, but only in recent years has been caught on camera.

Its issues like drugs and fights, that make parents like Tim Mcgivney not want to send his son to public school.

“I can’t put him in a public school where there is a possibility that he could be hurt or killed even. It may sound extreme but it’s not,” he stressed. “It’s just not a safe place to be sending my son.”

White says any parents or students that want to have their voices heard can call him at 775-685-8200.

The Washoe County school district has already declined comment on the allegations made by Education Crusade.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producer Jeremy Renner arrives at the U.S. premiere of "The Founder" at the Cinerama Dome at...
Police: Renner was run over by his snowcat
Police gather on Sky Valley Drive on the evening of Sunday, January 8th
1 suspect dies in Reno officer involved shooting
Mother of student accused of assaulting DMS student speaks out
Mother of student accused of assaulting Dilworth Middle School teacher speaks out
Winter driving
What drivers do wrong in weather like this
Douglas County logo
Douglas County updates list of sandbag locations

Latest News

The median price of a house in the Reno/Sparks area is nearly $520,000.
Reno-area median home prices reach more than $519,000
LA DELICIOSA
Probando Sazón. La Deliciosa
1-9-22
Babbitt back in Reno hoops scene as Bishop Manogue's head coach
Cattle grazing at the site of Tiehm's Buckwheat
New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing