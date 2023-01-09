Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose.

“Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”

White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.

He believes that among middle and high school students, 40% or more are using drugs. He has also been sent video of fights on campus. Something that has been a problem for many years, but only in recent years has been caught on camera.

Its issues like drugs and fights, that make parents like Tim Mcgivney not want to send his son to public school.

“I can’t put him in a public school where there is a possibility that he could be hurt or killed even. It may sound extreme but it’s not,” he stressed. “It’s just not a safe place to be sending my son.”

White says any parents or students that want to have their voices heard can call him at 775-685-8200.

The Washoe County school district has already declined comment on the allegations made by Education Crusade.

