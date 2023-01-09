Police officer hospitalized after being shot in west Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in West Reno.

It happened earlier this evening at an apartment complex on Sky Valley Dr.

Police say the officer is currently in surgery. No word yet on the officer’s condition.

There are two suspects involved in the shooting. One of them was injured and taken to the hospital.

The other suspect is believed to still be in the complex.

RPD, WCSO, and SWAT are all on scene. Avoid the area if you can.

This is a developing story. We will update you when we learn more.

